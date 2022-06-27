Hoosiers love some Dave Matthews Band, and he must love us, because his summer tours usually include a couple of shows in Noblesville, Indiana. DMB just wrapped up two amazing shows at Ruoff Music Center . Ahead of those concerts, the Fishers, Indiana Fire Department found a clever way to urge concert-goers to get home safely.

Don't Drink & Drive

We have so many options to get home safely after a concert or a party, there really aren't any excuses for endangering lives by driving drunk. In fact, Logan's Promise is offering their Safe Ride Program for this Fourth of July weekend.

In an effort to capture the DMB fans' attention, the Fisher's Fire Department came up with a very clever social media post, to urge fans at the concert to keep the roads safe by not drinking and driving.

#WhatWouldYouSay if we told you there may be some people that #DontDrinkTheWater and end up acting like a #DrunkenSoldier ? Now we don't want to take a #Shotgun approach to this as there are many responsible adult beverage consumers making good choices tonight as any #Bartender can tell you. We just want to make sure some #DancingNancies don't make this #TheLastStop in their world.

It isn't an #Everyday thing, but #YouNeverKnow when we might already be helping someone on the roadway, when some #BigEyedFish #CrashIntoMe and put an end to #OneSweetWorld for maybe #YouAndMe

So before we all #LieInOurGraves #BreakFree of the bad decisions and make sure each car #DrivesInDrivesOut with a sober driver behind the wheel. Now we would be a #FoolToThink everyone will heed our warning, so just know, we'll be #SteadyAsWeGo on the way to help you if you've #BrokenThings , and we'll make it look #CrazyEasy as we make sure #WhenTheWorldEnds for you, it isn't tonight.

In case you haven't figured it out yet, we are #SoDamnLucky to be here to serve you. Safe travels and we hope your night is #BellyBellyNice

