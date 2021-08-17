Implosion Date Announced For 420 Main Building in Downtown Evansville
Plans for demolition and remodeling of the former Old National Bank Building in Downtown Evansville have been in the works for a while. We now know when they plan on imploding the building, and it's sooner than you might think.
The 18-story tower at 5th and Main has been a staple of the Downtown Evansville skyline for as long as I can remember. Even though the building has been pretty much empty for the past several years, it has still stood tall on the skyline It will soon be nothing more than a memory. The plans call for demolishing the old 420 Main building and replacing it with new apartments and offices.
It was just announced by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke that the massive building in Downtown Evansville is set to be imploded on Sunday, November 21.
Mayor Winneke says that interior demolition of the Sycamore Building, located next to 420 Main Building, will begin sometime this week. Exterior demolition on that building will be in mid to late September.
The tower, as well as the adjacent Sycamore Building, was acquired by Domo Development Corporation in 2019, which plans a new project with a mix of businesses, apartments, and restaurants. There will be ground-floor restaurants, retail, and office space. There will also be an addition of over 60 apartments, according to initial reports. You can see the current renderings of what this area will look like when completed below.
Along with those plans, there are also plans to renovate the old park at Fourth and Main street. CenterPoint Energy Square, as it will be called, will have room for a farmer’s market, outdoor dining, live music events, and community meetings. It will also have a large green space that will be turned into an ice-skating rink during the winter months. The current renderings for the park can be seen below as well.
