The Morganfield, KY Police Department is Closed to the Public – Here’s Why

Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are rising again in the Tri-State. This is causing more and more businesses to require masks and social distancing. Police officers come in contact with a lot of people, so to help cut down on in-person interaction, the Morganfield, Kentucky Police Department has closed until further notice.

The department will continue to take calls and respond to emergencies 24/7. If you need a report or something specifically from the office, you are asked to call 270-389-4357 and they will take your information over the phone. When on calls, officers may ask you to social distance and take extra health precautions. Of course, if you have an emergency call 9-1-1.

Monday afternoon, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that there were 2,100 newly reported cases of COVID19 in the commonwealth and a positivity rate that has increased to 12.4%.

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the majority of Kentucky counties are in the Red Zone.

Get our free mobile app

Just a few months ago, I think we all had the quarantine and self-isolation guidelines memorized. When the vaccines started rolling out, we didn't really have to worry about close contact. Now that the Delta Variant is spreading quickly, there are some updated exposure recommendations.

KY UPDATED GUIDANCE

Need Help Getting Your Covid-19 Vaccine?

Call Kentucky's COVID-29 Vaccine Hotline 855-598-2246.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

There's A Farm In Kentucky Where You Can Hug And Play With Fluffy Cows Just a short drive from Evansville is a farm where you can hug and play with fluffy cows, and they are adorable.