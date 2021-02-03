Illinois Winery Makes Ozzy Osbourne Wine and it’s On Sale In Time For Valentine’s Day

Okay now this is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the rock and roll fan in your life! Ozzy Osbourne wine? Sign me up! And better yet, it's currently on sale. All I want for Valentine's Day is a bomb homecooked meal, with a big glass off Ozzy's wine. The regular bottle is on sale, but if you want to get real fancy with it, they offer an autographed version that comes in it's very own coffin, and it's autographed by the Prince of Darkness himself. The wine was made by Walker's Bluff, a winery that's about 2 hours from the Tri-State in Carterville Illinois.

Solar Red wine was made for the time Ozzy performed at Moonstock in 2017! Remember the awesome performance where Ozzy played a perfectly timed 'Bark at the Moon' as the solar eclipse took place? It's still one of the most wild videos I've ever seen.

Ozzy Osbourne Solar Red is still being sold by Walker's Bluff, the bottles usually run $27, but I noticed are currently on sale for $11. The autographed set will set you back a tad more, at $500. You can order them online and they ship to Indiana.

Walker's Bluff describes Solar Red as:

A medium bodied dry red wine made from a blend of high quality Zinfandel and Syrah grapes. Solar Red contains fruity notes of fig, plum, cherry and cranberry jam combined with some earthy characteristics and a backbone of oak. It finishes with a slightly spicy black pepper taste. This wine pairs exceptionally well with pork, roasted game, lamb, BBQ chicken and tomato based pasta.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app