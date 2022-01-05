Illinois’ Most Expensive Restaurant Starts at $275 Per Person

Looking for the definition of "bucket list restaurant?" Well, here it is.

Eat This, Not That! compiled the Best Expensive Restaurants in Every State and what they chose for Illinois will stun you.

Not because it's not the best, because it seems like the rave reviews this restaurant gets are deserved, but man, the price.

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

It's the kind of place that you go when you know you've made it. You got a huge promotion at work, you just graduated, or you're getting ready to kick the bucket, like literally.

Eat This, Not That! says "these top-notch restaurants across the U.S. are guaranteed to give you a phenomenal dining experience."

At Alinea in Chicago, the whole thing is an experience.

Photo by Hitesh Dewasi on Unsplash Photo by Hitesh Dewasi on Unsplash loading...

Eat This, Not That!:

It's no surprise that Chicago's Alinea, with its three Michelin stars, is the best restaurant in Illinois, and one of the top restaurants in the country. You'll enjoy ever-changing tasting menus with dishes that double as art. Dining here starts at $275 per person.

Located at 17223 North Halsted Street, over 2300 Yelp reviews rate Alinea 4.5 out of 5.

Yelper Valerie S. said "Alinea is like the Cirque du Soleil of fine dining" but Jessie S. said the "food was salty and hardly delicious."

Meg H. on Yelp may have summed up her experience at Alinea best saying "If given the chance, do not miss out on this one of a kind, and for most, once in a lifetime, meal."

If you can get over the price, dinner at Alinea might be the greatest meal you've ever had.

27 Best Places for Hot Soup on a Cold Day in Illinois Looking for the best soup in Illinois? Look no further. These 27 places have the best soup reviews in the entire state.