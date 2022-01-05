Charcuterie Boards Save Evansville Sub Shop and Spark a New Business

There's no denying that the last two years have been immensely hard on local businesses. We've unfortunately had to say goodbye to a few local businesses over the course of the pandemic. However, one Evansville business found an interesting side gig that has now sparked a brand new business.

Siciliano Subs on Franklin street is a locally-owned sub shop that serves up delicious subs with the deli meat sliced fresh in front of you. Over the course of the pandemic Siciliano Subs saw their fair share of shutdowns, and mandates that made day-to-day operations a struggle at times. Unfortunately at one point in time, it looked like the business may have to close for good. That's until an unlikely hero stepped into the picture, charcuterie boards.

Charcuterie boards have become increasingly popular over the last few years. They're pretty to look at, end delicious to eat! Danielle, one of the owners of Siciliano Subs, started searching how to make charcuterie boards online and decided to sell them to help her business. Now business is booming, and charcuterie boards helped save the local sub shop.

On January 3rd, 2022 Danielle took to Facebook to announce a new business venture. Along with Siciliano Subs, she will be opening Siciliano Charcuterie, where she will create and sell charcuterie boards, and even plans to host charcuterie classes (which count me in, because I can never make my boards look as pretty as hers)!

You can follow Siciliano Charcuterie on Facebook to stay up to date with all the charcuterie happenings. Here's what Danielle had to say about the new business through the Siciliano Charcuterie page:

Hey friends! Thanks so much for liking and sharing my page. My name is Danielle and I am one of the owner/operators of Siciliano Subs. With much support from my family and lots of prayer, I have decided to branch out into my very own charcuterie business. A little personal info about me: I have been married for 15 years to my ride or die David. We have 3 beautiful kids and I’m a dog mom to two fur babies. I am originally from Miami, Fl and have been in the Evansville area for 4 years. Before becoming a food artist, I was a licensed PreK-12th grade Spanish teacher. Why charcuterie: Our sub shop almost closed last year, and after a Pinterest search and a few glasses of wine, I started making charcuterie boards to earn enough money to save our sub shop. A year later, our shop is booming with business and charcuterie has made up 1/3 of our business model. What makes you qualified: I frequent big cities (especially my hometown Miami) and study their trends and latest food crazes. I have an extensive food palate and am well versed in a variety of food allergies and preferred eating lifestyles. Our sub shop recently won a Readers Choice Award and I personally was awarded The Junior League of Evansville’s Top 20 Women in Business award. I love food. I love people. I love making things beautiful and effortless for my clients. I am excited to bring new flavor profiles, charcuterie class experiences, and over the top plates to the Evansville area.

