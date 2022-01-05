Little Caesars Pizza is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the world and the former home of the $5 HOT-N-READY pizza.

Wait, what? Little Caesars has been known for those basic $5 pizzas for as long as I can remember. As we see the price of groceries go up, the cost of our budget-friendly restaurants are going up too.

How Much is the Hot-N-Ready in 2022?

The good news is that the price hasn't gone up very much. The basic large round cheese, pepperoni, and sausage are now $5.55. So, two quarters and a nickel. Oh, and you can use Door Dash to get it delivered, or contactless in-store pick up.

I did a little research and confirmed that all of our local Little Caesars Pizza locations have adopted this price increase. There are three Evansville locations, one in Newburgh, and one in Henderson.

Crazy for Crazy Bread

I'm never really sure how much the Crazy Bread costs, it is different with package specials. The cost is no object for me (Within reason LOL).

Remember When Kmart had Little Caesars?

I'm from Princeton, Indiana, and back in the day, 1997 to be exact, our Kmart was known for blue light specials and a mini version of Little Caesars. Now, the Crazy Bread was more like an Easy Bake Oven style, but that's all we had at the time. It was called the Kcafe restaurant, and it gave our Kmart a nice Italian smell.



