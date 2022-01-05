It's not every day commoners like ourselves get interactions from one of the most well known families in the world, but one little girl from Ohio who dressed as the Queen for Halloween received a very special Christmas gift. Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, the Hon. Mary Morrison reached out through a royal letter on behalf of the Queen, after 1-year-old Jalayne Sutherland's mom, Katelyn, sent photos of the costume to the palace back in October. The letter read:

The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed. Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit. Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have.

Get our free mobile app

When someone asked the mother how they came up with the idea for Queen Elizabeth for her daughter she simply replied:

Well I have the corgis already so it was just meant to be!

King of Kalamazoo

I only recently learned that there was once a King of Kalamazoo, although the validity of it is in question, even though it comes from a reputable source. Herbert Birdsfoot, a Muppet from Sesame Street, once spoke of a tale about the King from Kalamazoo on a collaborative effort assembled to educate children on the letters of the alphabet.