Indiana Restaurants Specializes in Legendary Mac & Cheese Options

There's a restaurant chain called I Heart Mac & Cheese and they have opened up two Indiana locations for lovers of mac & cheese.

Mac & cheese is America's number one comfort food. Who doesn't enjoy a nice helping of that delectable side dish? No matter what type of macaroni or cheese you prefer, we can all agree that mac & cheese is a delight for people of all ages. A couple of years ago, we announced that I Heart Mac & Cheese was planning on opening a few locations in Indiana. Thankfully, a couple of those locations have finally opened.

For those who don't know, I Heart Mac & Cheese is a restaurant where you can customize your own mac and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches with different cheeses, veggies, sauces, and meats. As I am looking through their menu, my mouth is watering at all of the options. You can choose from signature dishes such as a Chick Parm Mac & Cheese bowl, Lobster Mac & Cheese, or even a Short Rib Philly Mac & Cheese bowl. Plus they have various unique and delicious grilled cheese sandwiches and loaded tater tot bowls too. I have never been to this place, but I am already in love.

As previously mentioned, there are two locations for I Heart Mac and Cheese in Indiana. One location is in Indianapolis and the other is in Westfield. According to their website, more Indiana locations are coming soon. Soooo I think now is a good time to throw Evansville in as a city that should have its own I Heart Mac and Cheese Location.

I mean think about it, the city is working on building up the Promanade off of Burkhardt Rd. An I Heart Mac & Cheese would be the perfect addition to the area. Who doesn't love mac and cheese, right? Adding this restaurant to the list of developments to that complex is a no-brainer. It would be a hit! Just look at these pictures...

Right now, it's just wishful thinking. However, you can't rule out the possibility. Consider this my plea to the City of Evansville and I Heart Mac & Cheese. Please open up a restaurant here in Evansville. "If you build it, they will come!"

