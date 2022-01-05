Kentucky Limo Driver Finds Himself Up A Creek Without A Paddle & It’s Hilarious
You've heard the old saying "up a creek without a paddle" well one Kentucky Limousine Driver found himself up a creek without a paddle but he did have a pole LOL.
FOR THE RECORD
Angel here and in my 40 plus years of life I like to say I have about heard it all when it comes to bad driving. Anyone who knows me knows my driving record isn't exactly A+. Not that I like to admit it but I have had several wrecks and not like regular wrecks like go big or go home wrecks. A few speeding tickets and I may or may not have forgotten to get my tags and registration a time or too (these stories are for another time). But one guy from Pulaski County, Kentucky, makes me look like a driving pro.
I HAVE HEARD IT ALL...ALMOST
I've had some pretty notable wrecks. When I was sixteen I hit a gas pump at a gas station (my brakes went out), in college I put my mom's station wagon in the back of a parked pick-up truck, and the last wreck I had was the back car in an eight-car pile-up. I don't joke lightly about these but use them as an example to say I have seen and experienced a LOT!
UP A CREEK WITHOUT A PADDLE
However, I have never seen something like what Brenda Mason posted to her Facebook page;
To my friends or family that don’t live in bourbon county, I’ve got a good one for you!! It seems as though someone driving a limo with a stripper pole attached to the trunk, lost control and plunged into a small creek on New Years Day!!! (Probably early hours) he escaped the car and ran off.
I feel like I can say I have now heard it all. I have several questions though "I wonder who was using the stripper pole? Did you notice the spotlights on the back? I hope no one was using the pole while the car was in motion!
If you want a good laugh head to The Somerset Insider FB page. It's a satire page and the comments for this story are HYSTERICAL.
