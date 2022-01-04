St. Louis Cardinals Cancel 2022 Winter Warm-Up &#038; Cardinal Caravan

St. Louis Cardinals Cancel 2022 Winter Warm-Up & Cardinal Caravan

Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Cardinal fans already knew this was coming, but officials with the ball club made it official Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

The 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up, which had been scheduled for January 15-17, has been cancelled.

According to Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chairman of Cardinals Care, "The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from the event as usual."

When the owners and players failed to meet a December 1 deadline for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the owners announced a lockout of the players until an agreement could be reached.

Fans who bought tickets for the Winter Warm-Up will automatically get a refund to the credit card they used when they bought the tickets.

One thing that will take place is the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up online 50/50 raffle. One winner will get half the jackpot, with the other half to be used to fund Cardinals Care youth programs.

The raffle is open until 3 p.m. Monday, January 17. You can get details on the raffle at cardinals.com/5050.

Since the Winter Warm-Up has been cancelled, that means the always-anticipated Cardinal Caravan is also wiped off the schedule for the second straight year.

Inside Yadier Molina's St. Louis Mansion

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Filed Under: cancelled, Cardinal Caravan, player lockout, St. Louis Cardinals, winter warmup
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top