St. Louis Cardinals Cancel 2022 Winter Warm-Up & Cardinal Caravan

Cardinal fans already knew this was coming, but officials with the ball club made it official Tuesday.

The 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up, which had been scheduled for January 15-17, has been cancelled.

According to Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chairman of Cardinals Care, "The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from the event as usual."

When the owners and players failed to meet a December 1 deadline for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the owners announced a lockout of the players until an agreement could be reached.

Fans who bought tickets for the Winter Warm-Up will automatically get a refund to the credit card they used when they bought the tickets.

One thing that will take place is the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up online 50/50 raffle. One winner will get half the jackpot, with the other half to be used to fund Cardinals Care youth programs.

The raffle is open until 3 p.m. Monday, January 17. You can get details on the raffle at cardinals.com/5050.

Since the Winter Warm-Up has been cancelled, that means the always-anticipated Cardinal Caravan is also wiped off the schedule for the second straight year.

