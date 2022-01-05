Do you have any dinosaur enthusiasts in your life? Well, this is rawr-some news to share. Dinosaur World Live! is coming to the RiverPark Center in Owensboro, and there are still really good tickets available.

The kiddos will rawr over this exciting news! Dinosaurs are so popular amongst youngsters. It's on many Christmas Wish letters every holiday season. My stepson Josh was obsessed with anything Jurrasic Park related. Whether it was the ferocious tyrannosaurus rex, the four-legged stegosaurus, or the strong triceratops with three horns, he knew the names of all. After a visit to the Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History, he decided he wanted to be a paleontologist when he got older. That trip was the highlight of his young life at the time. If you have a child that loves dinosaurs, you won't have to travel to Chicago to have some fun. A ferocious cast of characters is coming to Owensboro for a live-action show!

Dinosaur World Live!

A Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, and Segnosaurus will roar into the RiverPark Center on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 from 7 PM until 9 PM. Dinosaur World Live! is an interactive show the entire family will enjoy. will take you on a Jurassic adventure, live on stage.

There's even a special meet and greet after the show where the kids can meet dinosaurs up close. A chance to come face-to-face with the most extraordinary dinosaurs as never before at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro!

Tickets run from $13 to $25 (plus applicable fees)

