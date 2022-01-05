Evansville Area Under A Winter Weather Advisory For Thursday’s Expected Snow
We're all aware that we are expecting snow in the Evansville area tomorrow, and now the National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Winter Weather Advisory for areas in Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana.
As you've noticed, the weather is starting to feel a little more like winter outside. Temperatures at times are below freezing in the Evansville area. On top of that, we will have several days where it's breezy outside making it feel even colder. Things are expected coolest on Thursday when the low is said to reach 7 degrees. However, the real story here is the first snow accumulation is expected in the area on Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisory For Evansville Area
The National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Winter Weather Advisory for the Evansville area beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning through 4 p.m. that evening. It looks like most of us in Kentucky and north of the Ohio River can expect snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches up to I-64. Areas north of I-64 should expect a dusting. However, 3 inches of snow is possible in parts of Western Kentucky.
Areas Impacted By This Winter Weather Advisory
In Illinois:
- Gallatin County
- Hamilton County
- Saline County
- White County
In Indiana:
- Dubois County
- Gibson County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Posey County
- Spencer County
- Vanderburgh County
- Warrick County
In Kentucky:
- Daviess County
- Hancock County
- Henderson County
- Hopkins County
- McLean County
- Muhlenberg County
- Ohio County
- Union County
- Webster County
What To Expect
The incoming snow will mean slippery roads that could impact your Thursday commute, so give yourself plenty of time to get to where ever you are going throughout the day. Slow down and use caution while driving on the roadways. You can take a look at these winter weather hacks to stay ahead of the snow we are expecting tomorrow by clicking here.
