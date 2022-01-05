Evansville Area Under A Winter Weather Advisory For Thursday’s Expected Snow

We're all aware that we are expecting snow in the Evansville area tomorrow, and now the National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Winter Weather Advisory for areas in Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana.

As you've noticed, the weather is starting to feel a little more like winter outside. Temperatures at times are below freezing in the Evansville area. On top of that, we will have several days where it's breezy outside making it feel even colder. Things are expected coolest on Thursday when the low is said to reach 7 degrees. However, the real story here is the first snow accumulation is expected in the area on Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory For Evansville Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Winter Weather Advisory for the Evansville area beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning through 4 p.m. that evening. It looks like most of us in Kentucky and north of the Ohio River can expect snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches up to I-64. Areas north of I-64 should expect a dusting. However, 3 inches of snow is possible in parts of Western Kentucky.

Areas Impacted By This Winter Weather Advisory

In Illinois:

Gallatin County

Hamilton County

Saline County

White County

In Indiana:

Dubois County

Gibson County

Perry County

Pike County

Posey County

Spencer County

Vanderburgh County

Warrick County

In Kentucky:

Daviess County

Hancock County

Henderson County

Hopkins County

McLean County

Muhlenberg County

Ohio County

Union County

Webster County

What To Expect

The incoming snow will mean slippery roads that could impact your Thursday commute, so give yourself plenty of time to get to where ever you are going throughout the day. Slow down and use caution while driving on the roadways. You can take a look at these winter weather hacks to stay ahead of the snow we are expecting tomorrow by clicking here.

How To Make DIY Sidewalk Deicer

