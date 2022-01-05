Evansville Police Asking for Helping Identifying Porch Pirate Suspect

The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help identify this man who was caught on camera stealing a package from an Evansville home just before Christmas.

Online shopping is no doubt a wonderful modern convenience. Unless we need a particular item right away, it's nice to visit the website or open the app of a retail store, search for what you want, buy it, and have it shipped directly to your house within a few days or sooner, saving you from having to fight traffic and crowds at the store itself to get what you want. However, that modern convenience also opens us up to the possibility of being victims of theft as the items we order usually show up during the day while we're at work and not at home to immediately grab it once it's delivered. This is especially true during the holidays when we're more likely to purchase big-ticket items, like televisions, gaming systems, computers, tablets, and phones we intend to give as gifts. All of which are prime targets for porch pirates like the man pictured above.

The EPD shared those photos from the victim's video doorbell in a post on Facebook Wednesday morning. Fortunately, the man knowingly or unknowingly got close enough to the camera to give us a pretty good look at him. The post did not provide any information on the man's approximate age or size but does show what appears to be white and grey facial hair, as well as what may be a neck tattoo below his right ear. He's also seen walking a bike with a rather unique seat that appears to be nothing more than a bent bar.

Evansville Police Department via Facebook Evansville Police Department via Facebook loading...

The post did not specify which part of town the theft took place, nor what could possibly be in the package he stole (seen above in his left hand).

If you have any information that could help investigators working the case identify the man or his whereabouts, contact the EPD's Detective's Office at (812)436-7979, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Evansville Police Department on Facebook]

