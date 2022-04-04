How To Stop Getting Junk Mail In Indiana

If you're tired of seeing all of that unwanted junk mail crammed in your mailbox, there is a way to opt-out of receiving them.

They say that no mail is the best mail to receive because no one want's to see bills piled up in their mailbox. Most days, all you get in your mailbox are ads and other mail you didn’t ask for, like preapproved credit card applications. Chances are, you don't even open those up. You simply look at who they are from and toss them in the trash.

via GIPHY

If you're tired of those unwanted ads, life insurance, extended car warranty, or credit card applications popping up in your mailbox, you're not alone. In fact, you can actually cut back on all the unwanted junk mail that you receive. There are a couple of different ways that you can do so.

How To Get Less Mail From Marketers

There's a way that you can decide what types of mail you receive from marketers, according to the FTC. You'll have to sign up at the Direct Marketing Association's (DMA) consumer website to choose what types of mail you do and don’t want from marketers. The DMA divides these types of "junk mail" into four categories:

Credit Offers Catalogs Magazine Offers (this includes subscription offers, newsletters, periodicals and other promotional mailings) Other Mail Offers (this includes donation requests, bank offers, retail promotions and more) For each of these categories, you can choose whether or not you want to receive mail from these kinds of companies. Or, if you prefer, you can choose to stop receiving mail for all companies you haven't purchased from or donated to within an entire category.

Mail boxes filled of leaflets Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

For this, you will have to pay a $2 processing fee, and your registration will last for 10 years. That's not too bad of a deal considering how much less junk mail you will be receiving.

Get our free mobile app

How To Stop Credit Card and Insurance Offers

I don't know about you, but I probably get four or five credit card offers in the mail every week. They've gotten kind of annoying. Sure I can just do what I always do, and throw them into the trash, but it would save me a few trash bags a year to not receive them at all. The FTC explains that there are two options for those who would like to not receive prescreened offers of credit and insurance in the mail:

To opt out for five years: Go to optoutprescreen.com or call 1-888-5-OPT-OUT (1-888-567-8688). The phone number and website are operated by the major credit bureaus.

Go to optoutprescreen.com or call 1-888-5-OPT-OUT (1-888-567-8688). The phone number and website are operated by the major credit bureaus. To opt out permanently: Go to optoutprescreen.com or call 1-888-5-OPT-OUT (1-888-567-8688) to start the process. But to complete your request, you’ll need to sign and return the Permanent Opt-Out Election form you’ll get after you’ve started the process.

Advertising mail Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

So there you have it! If you're tired of receiving unwanted "junk mail" those are your options to cut back. While it may not eliminate all of the junk mail you get in your mailbox, it will surely cut back on the amount that you receive each week.

How To Block Unknown Callers On An Android And iPhone

Here's How to Claim Your Unclaimed Property Unclaimed Property is like a shelter for money just waiting for its owner to claim it. There are a few easy ways to search, and then fill out a confidential form in order to get the money that already belongs to you.