One of your favorite movies from the 1980s, the timeless love story told in The Princess Bride, has created so many memorable moments in pop culture - it has to be one of the most quoted movies from that decade. Soon, The Princess Bride will be creating something else, some memorable dishes and meals. On December 6, 2022, The Princess Bride: The Official Cookbook will be released, just in time to make the perfect gift for Christmas.

The cookbook is a collection of over 50 recipes that are seen in and/or inspired by the 1987 romantic fantasy flick, which was adapted from the 1973 book of the same name. The Princess Bride. It tells the story of the heroic Wesley, and his journey to rescue his beloved Princess Buttercup from the clutches of the dastardly Prince Humperdink. Along the way, Wesley meets some companions who join him on his quest. The story of The Princess Bride has withstood the test of time, and avoided the dreaded Hollywood reboot - let's hope it stays that way.

What Kind of Recipes Are We Talking About?

Buttercup Buttermilk Scones

Hash You Wish

Farm Boy Breakfast

Six-Fingered Sandwiches

Chips of Insanity

MLT

The Grandson’s Soup and Sandwich

Vizzini’s Sicilian Meatballs

Fezzik’s Stew

The Spaniard’s Paella

Bread Pirate Roberts

Twu Wove’s Kiss Cookies

Iocane Powder Punch

Inigo Montoya’s Taste of Revenge

The Princess Bride: The Official Cookbook is only $24.95 and is available to pre-order now on Amazon. It's a great way to keep the 80s alive and keep dinnertime fun and perhaps a little adventurous.

