This Hidden Cabin Illinois Airbnb Floats on the Mississippi River

It's not easy to find a place to stay that requires floating, but that's exactly what you get from a hidden cabin Airbnb I found in Illinois that sits on the mighty Mississippi River.

This very unique Illinois Airbnb is hosted by Samantha and it's unlike any I've seen...mainly due to the big river underneath it. It's located near East Dubuque, Illinois. Here's how she describes this place:

Enjoy our floating cabin, located on the backwaters of the Mississippi River! This luxurious cabin was just built and has everything you need for a fun or relaxing getaway. This cabin has a custom kitchen, 3 queen beds, 2 single beds, 1 bathroom, and a beautiful rooftop deck with a hot tub!

It appears they've spared no expense to give you a cool river vacation option. Here are some pics.

This Hidden Cabin Airbnb Floats on the Mississippi River

As of this writing, the cost to stay in this floating cabin is $261 per night. Based on the reviews and nearly perfect 4.94 out of 5 ratings, doesn't look like many leave disappointed.

You can see even more pics, details and updates on Samantha's Airbnb listing. If you want to sleep literally on top of the Mississippi River, this is an option to make that happen.

