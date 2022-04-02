Look Out Illinois Residents, Indiana Is Reaching Into Your Wallet

There is no love lost between Illinois and Indiana but now the Hoosier State is trying to cash in on its neighbors to the west by charging to enter their nicest beaches.

Beach Options For Illinois Residents

My family and I love going to the beach. Our favorite is Florida on the Gulf side. Unfortunately, we can't just travel there whenever we want because it takes too much time and money.

464911823 Azurita loading...

Even though we live in the Midwest, there are some fun beach options. Lake Michigan is a good spot. My favorite place to visit is the Indiana Dunes National Park. It's nice and sandy, plus, a short drive away. Perfect for a day trip, so you'll always see a lot of people from Illinois there.

Chicago Area Beaches Found To Have High Contamination Levels Getty Images loading...

Indiana Is Going To Make Money From Illinois Residents Visiting The Dunes

The Indiana Dunes National Park is now charging an entrance fee. Even though everyone will have to pay, with the influx of Illinois residents traveling to the dunes, Indiana will definitely be cashing in on those out-of-state visitors. My question is will beach lovers look for a different free location.

187959137 mikeinlondon loading...

Why Is The Indiana Dunes National Park Now Charging An Entry Fee

Of course, the state of Indiana has a good excuse for the new beach cover charge.

According to nps.gov,

"Beginning on March 31st, an entrance fee or a federal lands pass will be required to enter Indiana Dunes National Park." "The new fee revenue will help fund a number of parking information improvements, deferred maintenance projects, and visitor services for a park that has seen its attendance increase from 1.7 million visitors to more than 3 million since its name change in February of 2019." "The per person/walk-in/bike-in/boat-in rate: $15.00 (up to a maximum of $25 per family), Motorcycle Pass: $20.00, One to Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: $25.00, Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Pass: $45.00 and Commercial Fee for a Motor Coach (Bus): up to $100.00."

Paying The Bill Photo buff loading...

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.