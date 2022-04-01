Roughly four months after announcing they had settled on a location, Teriyaki Madness is ready to open its doors to fans of Asian cuisine in Newburgh.

Teriyaki Madness Opening Date

According to a post on the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the restaurant will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open itself to the public on Thursday, April 7th at 4:00 PM.

Where is Teriyaki Madness Located?

The new location is at 8833 High Pointe Drive and shares a building with an insurance agent as well as Wings Etc. near Popeye's behind Walmart.

What Does Teriyaki Madness Serve?

As reported back in early December, the Denver, Colorado-based restaurant chain specializes in "Seattle Style" teriyaki. The restaurant touts "fresh, all-natural ingredients" all made-to-order and served with rice or noodles in bowls. They also offer appetizers, or as they call them, "Starters," which include Crab Rangoon, potstickers, eggrolls, and more.

I couldn't find a menu specific to their Newburgh location however, this one is from their Mesa, Arizona restaurant. While the Newburgh location may not have the exact same list of items, I imagine it will be pretty close. You can also see the full menu on their website.

The national chain, which has opened over 100 locations since being founded nearly 20 years ago in 2003 has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers for four straight years (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021.

As someone who not only lives in Newburgh and loves Asian food but also has a 15-year-old daughter who would eat Asian food for every meal if she could, I'm looking forward to giving Teriyaki Madness a try once they open for business.

[Source: Warrick County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook / Teriyaki Madness]

