Kentucky AG Cameron Warns of Arrest Warrant Scam

I'm used to more than my fair share of pesky telemarketer calls and scams, but there's always a new scam, some are getting creative, around the corner. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning residents of a new phone scam, that actually I can say I've received before.

"WE HAVE A WARRANT FOR YOUR ARREST"

First of all, I don't think an arrest warrant would be proclaimed, OVER THE PHONE. I think arresting someone involves, from what I understand, an in-person visit. Although this scam is not new, the creative part comes in with scammers asking for payment for fake fines via gift cars or mobile payment apps.

I think the call I received said something to the effect of "you owe $200 in fines" or no payment, and you're under arrest.

According to AG Cameron, since January, Kentuckians have been scammed out of over $41,000. This particular arrest warrant scam has been targeting workers in the medical community.

Get our free mobile app

HOW TO SPOT A PHONE SCAM

As with many phone scams, the perpetrators will use spoofed numbers to impersonate members of law enforcement. The call tells potential victims of an alleged outstanding warrant for their arrest due to missing jury duty or the violation of a federal subpoena, and then the victim is threatened with arrest if payment is not made immediately.

Here's how to avoid becoming a victim of the arrest warrant scam:

Resist pressure to make immediate payment to a threatening caller. Scammers use scare tactics to create a sense of urgency.

If you receive a call from a law enforcement officer demanding that you pay a fine to avoid arrest for a missed court appearance, jury duty, or other matter to avoid arrest, hang up and contact the actual law enforcement agency directly at their official telephone number.

Remember that law enforcement will not require payment over the phone or through gift cards to resolve these matters.

If there is a warrant for your arrest, you will not get a phone call warning you. A police officer or deputy will just show up to arrest you.

To report a scam, you can contact Attorney General's Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257 or complete the online scam complaint form HERE.