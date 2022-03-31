Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Needs Your Vote In Three USA Today Top 10 Polls

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari are once again getting national recognition and they need your votes on three USA Today polls.

We here in the Evansville area know how awesome Holiday World and Splashin' Safari are. I mean you have the free unlimited soft drinks, award-winning rides in both parks, free sunscreen, and not to mention, it's all just a short drive away. Holiday World is no stranger to getting a national spotlight. The theme park has won several awards in the past, and now they are up for three more. But in order for them to win, they need your votes.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is up for three of USA Today’s America’s Top 10 Polls in their "Readers Choice Awards". This is where according to USA Today:

Our travel experts select the top 20 nominees in contests covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do...the list goes on. Then it's up to you to make the final decision by casting your vote.

So, what awards are Holiday World and Splashin' Safari up for in the USA Today Polls? Let's take a look at all three nominations and show you how you can vote!

Best Theme Park: Holiday World

Holiday World is actually the oldest theme park in America. Not only that, but it has been named one of the best theme parks in the country in the 2022 USA Today Reader's Choice Awards.

You can vote for Holiday World as the Best Theme Park by voting daily now through April 25. Click here to vote!

Best Outdoor Water Park: Splashin’ Safari

With amazing water coasters like the Wildebeest and the Mammoth, an amazing kid's zone, and the latest addition, the Cheetah Chase, there's no reason why Splashin' Safari shouldn't be named the Best Outdoor Water Park...I mean it wouldn't be the first time that it won this award.

You can vote for Splashin' Safari as the Best Outdoor Water Park by voting daily now through April 25. Click here to vote!

Best Rollercoaster: The Voyage

The Voyage is one of the world’s longest and fastest wooden roller coasters. It features a world record of five underground tunnels and a whopping 24.3 seconds of weightlessness. Not to mention, professional wrestler, Chris Jericho, and his band, Fozzy, filmed their music video for their song "Sane" on this ride. So yeah, I would say that The Voyage is pretty awesome!

You can vote for The Voyage as the Best Rollercoaster by voting daily now through April 25. Click here to vote!

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will open on May 7 for Platinum Season Passholders and May 14 for the general public, with the new Holidays in the Sky drone and fireworks spectacular running June 18-July 31.

