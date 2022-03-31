This Little Indiana Puggle is Named ‘JUMBO’ and He’s Looking for a Forever Home of Any Size

This senior doggy kind of reminds me of me - dark hair on top and lots of grey on the face. But, if you're like my wife, you like that look - she says it makes me look "distinguished." So, let me introduce you to our Distinguished Pet of the Week - JUMBO. He's an older fella, a Puggle mix, and he is ready for adoption at It Takes a Village.

Puppies are cute, there's no doubt about that, but they also come with their own set of challenges - challenges that you don't have with a senior doggy like JUMBO. He potties outside and he has his own routine, and you don't have to worry about him chewing stuff up and making those 'puppy messes.' JUMBO is a super sweet and laid-back fella that will make a great companion for anyone who doesn't want to be lonely.

If you think you might be interested in adopting JUMBO, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if he's a good fit for your situation.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

