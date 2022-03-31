It’s A Real Rat Race For Team Fortress at Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Team Fortress.

Hi! We’re The Team Fortress Group! (Soldier, Heavy, Scout, Pyro, Medic, Engineer, Demoman and Spy!) When our rat mom was surrendered to VHS, no one knew she had 16 babies in the oven (Yep…Rats need to be spayed and neutered, too!!) The 8 of us decided to crash in here together until we got adopted – When that day comes, it will make room for our 8 other siblings to find homes! We’re only 1 month old and are very curious and interested in our surroundings. Not only are we cute, we also make great pets! We’re fairly low maintenance and will bond with our owners for life. Our adoption fee is $10, come meet us at the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

Learn more about Team Fortress or apply for adoption here, www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/adoptable-dogs

Coming Up At the VHS

Auction tickets are on sale. Our first one in THREE YEARS! Theme is “Bark to the Future” (1980’s.) Individual tickets $100, with $1500 corporate tables available. Saturday, May 21st at Old National Events Plaza.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

Handsome Ralph Reminds You To Microchip Your Pets

