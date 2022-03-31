BRING ON SPRING Y'ALL! Angel here and this weekend is one of my very and I mean very favorite times of the year. The Catholic Churches are having their rummage sales.

WHEN AND WHERE ARE THE SALES

St. Mary Magdalene and St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sale.

The St. Alphonsus sale is Thursday, March 31, 7 am-6 pm, Friday, April 1, 7 am -5 pm and Saturday, April 2, 7 am-11 am.

A TOUR OF THE SALES

Honestly, you never know what you're gonna find when you head down HWY 56 and stroll inside each parish hall but I can promise you it will be a magical experience. The ladies are amazing and the items are wonderful.

St. Mary Magdelene

They have a variety of purses, suitcases, and handbags.

You can actually find really nice furniture and it is priced to sell.

My kids love going to the sales and picking out toys. We find a lot of our Spring/Summer outside toys when we go.

Rugs are expensive and these are in great shape.

The weather is changing and the kids would love to get out and have fun in this little schoolhouse.

My favorite section...the clothes LOL. They have the nicest stuff. A local consignment shop donates items to the sale and they are fantastic.

St. Alphonsus

The sale fills the parish hall out in St. Joe. The women work super hard for these sales.

There's a huge selection of clothing in all sizes.

They make sure the furniture is in good condition and would make a great addition to any home.

I see so many items I need!

I have been attending this sale for years and years. It's well-organized and the prices are great. The items are clean and nice and you can find some of the best clothing and shoes.

Keep in mind these are the items from the Spring Sale from last year but keep in mind they are always equally fantastic. This is just to give you an even better idea of what you are in for.

HWY 56 SPRING RUMMAGES SALES IN OWENSBORO DAVIESS COUNTY HWY 56 CATHOLIC CHURCH SPRING RUMMAGE SALES