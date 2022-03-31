It's Prom Season! If you went to prom you probably immediately thought of a place that took you right back to that special night. We wanted to share some of those from around Owensboro.

HIGH SCHOOL PROM DAYS

Angel here and I went to nine different proms when I was in high school. I didn't necessarily go with guys I was dating. I had a lot of friends and if they needed a date I would go just for the fun of it. That's what high school is all about, having the time of your life. Plus, I love getting dressed up so this was an added bonus. Check out the collage below and see if you can't find me in a few of the photos.

Angel Welsh Angel Welsh loading...

FINDING THAT SPECIAL DRESS

Owensboro had the best prom dress stores. There was Abbington's and Elizabeth's and if you were super fancy you could get a dress from Excursions. Since I went to so many proms I often borrowed dressed but I remember my senior year in high school my mom bought the Unicorn of all dresses from Abbington's and this dress was magical. You can read all about it below.

The Prom Dress That Changed My Life

PICTURE PERFECT

Making sure to schedule your prom photos were a must and almost just as important as what you wore. Back in the day, there were not a million photographers like there are today. We had a handful of amazing ones you could trust. My favorite folks were Tony & Trish Gish from Tomorrow's Memories. They took a good bit of my prom photos over the years. Senior year we went to Riherd Photography because all my friends wanted to meet up and take a group photo and it has remained one of my favorites over the years.

RIHERD PHOTOGRAPHY RIHERD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

GOING OUT TO EAT

Nowadays a lot of parents arrange to have big meals catered or cooked in their homes. None of our parents wanted to mess with that so we went out. Colby's, The Cambell Club, The Country Club, American Bounty, Trotters, and Rayhill's. My favorite was going to Colby's and getting Chicken Fingers and fries with their honey mustard dipping sauce. I know super classy and ladylike right? LOL