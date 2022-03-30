Dangerous Indiana Spring Weather is Here- Watch VS Warning When to Take Cover

It's officially Springtime in the midwest. If you've lived here very long, there's a really good chance that you've experienced some of the rapidly changing weather we have. It's best to be prepared, and what better way to be prepared than to know what weather "watch" is and what a weather "warning" is.

This week is no exception to the rapid weather changes, so I figure now more than ever it's important to be prepared.

Today (March 30th) we have a good chance for some fairly severe weather so it's better to be safe than sorry when being prepared. Personally, for me, I've made sure my phone is charged, and so is my backup battery, as well as batteries in our flashlights in case the power goes out. But when do we know to take cover? What does it mean to be under a watch VS being under a warning, I thought I'd break it down for you that way we can all be as prepared as possible.

Photo by Nikolas Noonan on Unsplash Photo by Nikolas Noonan on Unsplash loading...

Weather Watch Means be Prepared

According to Weather.Gov a watch means it's time to be prepared and keep an eye on the weather. A watch means there is a possibility of a tornado (or some other severe weather) developing, so it's time to make sure you're prepared just in case things get bad. Weather.gov states:

Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives!

Canva Canva loading...

Weather Warning Means Take Action

According to Weather.gov when there is a warning issued that means a tornado has been sighted or a tornado is being indicated by a weather radar.

There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Canva Canva loading...

I know we still have plenty of time left in Spring 2022, and it never fails, midwestern weather can get very dangerous very quickly, so please stay safe, and be prepared. It never hurts to stay prepared.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes