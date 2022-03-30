Disabled 22-Year-Old Daviess County Man Needs Life-Saving Kidney

Dakota "Koty" Hodskins was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in October 2019. He has an intellectual disability, short-term memory, and many other medical issues. Koty's Mom is on a mission to raise awareness of kidney disease and find a donor for her son.

I had the chance to talk to Becky Hodskins about Koty's inspirational journey, and I was left speechless. This young man has been through so much in his short life and deserves the blessing of a new kidney. The family is working with Louisville Jewish Hospital Transplant Center praying to find a suitable donor for Koty. He needs our help to defeat this disease. Luckily, he has many beautiful people in his corner cheering him on.

Koty's Long Journey

Becky shares more about Koty and his journey, "Koty Hodskins was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease in 2019. He has been doing dialysis at home since. I do Peritoneal Dialysis (At Home Dialysis) for him. He gets hooked up at nighttime and is on an 11-hour machine while he sleeps. He has struggled to get his weight back up to at least 110, which is the minimum for a kidney transplant. He is 5 ft. 9” and currently around 105/106 pounds. Last year, he had gotten down to 96 pounds and I was extremely anxious due to his poor health. He had no energy and spent most of the day in bed. The goal is to reach 110 pounds. The Transplant Center (Jewish Hospital in Louisville) wants him to reach 110."

Koty Hodskins Doesn't Fight Alone

Kidney disease isn't Koty's only fight, "Not only does Koty have CKD, but he had a brain injury at birth. He has had his share of challenges. As his mom, I am advocating for a live donor. We were told Koty would have numerous physical, emotional, behavioral, and learning disabilities when he was born. I am proud to say Koty can walk and talk. He earned a regular high school diploma and he has earned a college certificate. He desperately wants a job. He wants a regular life.", Becky shared.

Rare Kidney Disease is Hereditary

Becky shares her own struggles with this rare kidney disease, "I have had kidney issues myself with one of my kidneys not growing since birth and small ureters. Unfortunately, Koty inherited the small ureters as well. We both have been through surgeries to widen them due to blockages. Hence, it saddens me that I cannot donate to him. I have been advocating for a kidney through the "A Kidney for Koty" Facebook page. I have had a couple of people reach out to say they were interested, but never followed up. One person did find out he had medical issues and cannot give a kidney."

John Rowland came up with a great idea to show support, "One thing people can do is print a small picture of him and put it inside a cabinet door. Every time you open the door you say a little prayer. The fridge is good, but I've found that I look past the picture bc I see it so often."

What's Next for Koty?

Koty has received his acceptance letter to be placed on the state and national donor list. The wait continues. Becky is asking for prayers, "A live donor is preferred because the kidney lasts longer. There is also a trade program, as the donor doesn't even have to match the recipient. As Koty's mom, I have advocated for him all his life as he was born with a brain injury. I must continue advocating for him. If you can at least share this post and keep him in your prayers, I would be most grateful. If you know someone who would be willing to help Koty, please reach out to me."

Jess Loughridge says it best, "Prayers for your sweet boy. I tried being a living donor a few years ago. Was almost a match, but one androgen was rejected after the 2nd test. We were crushed. The good news is she got a kidney a few months later and I gained a friend for life. I wish I was in a position now to be tested unfortunately I'm not. People, please consider being living donors. I know someday I hope to be whether I am living or after I've passed. Don't give up!"

Making Memories to Last a Lifetime

Recently Becky surprised Koty with a meet and greet to see Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty. It was one of the biggest highlights of Koty's life! He loves Duck Dynasty and watches re-runs about 3-4 times a week. Koty got to meet him in person at Legacy Church to get photos. Mom continues to make sure that Koty makes the most out of his life while he waits for a kidney that could save him. Life is fragile, and this family knows that firsthand. Our thoughts and prays are with Koty and his beautiful family.

If you or someone you know would like to donate a kidney, contact the number below. This would be for Dakota Hodskins. His date of birth is January 4, 2000.

Contact UofL Health - Jewish Hospital Transplant Care locally at 502.587.4939 or toll-free at 1.800.866.7539 and follow the organ-specific phone prompts. For the Inpatient Transfer Center, call 502.587.4496.

