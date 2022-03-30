Doctors Share An Unusual, Funny, and Effective Way To Relive Pain That You Should Try

So many people out there suffer from pain. This little trick might be a handy and amusing way to help ease that pain, according to doctors.

We all have experienced some form of pain in our lifetime. Maybe you have gotten a paper cut, broken a bone, recovering from surgery, or perhaps you suffer from chronic pain? There are a variety of ways we all experience pain. Typically we treat this pain with creams, prescription medication, and other things that can cost a pretty penny. However, according to researchers, there is another way that you can relieve pain and it won't cost you a dime!

It's Been Under Our Nose This Whole Time

Researchers at Keele University have found an unlikely, yet funny and effective way to relieve your pain. Forget about pills, those have the potential to cause more harm to your body in the long run. In fact, you don't have to put anything in your body to relieve your pain. All you need to do is shout out swear words.

We all have done it many times. I think the majority of us instinctively shout out swear words when we get hurt. You can't tell me that you have never stubbed your toe without shouting something like "MOTHER F*****!" or "S**T!" As it turns out, cussing like a sailor will ease your pain.

No Need To Keep Things PG

According to The Sun, tests were conducted where people put their hands in a bucket of ice-cold water. The results of the tests found that people who swore when their hand was in the water withstood the agony for 40 seconds longer than people who didn't cuss. The article goes on to say:

Dr Richard Stephens, senior lecturer in psychology at Keele University, Staffs, said: “Swearing is drug-free, calorie-free, cost-free, and side effects-free, so why not try it?”

So which cuss words work the best? The Sun says that the S-word and F-word were used by many of the subjects to good effect. While it might not ease the pain permanently, any help is good help, right? Especially if you don't have to hold back on how much it hurts.

