Doodles Rescued from Puppy Mill in Illinois Now Adoptable

Last month, sadly, we had to report that Saved by Grace Animal Rescue in Newton IL took on 31 severely neglected dogs from a puppy mill. Mostly doodles, the dogs were dirty, malnourished, and unsocialized. But over the past month, foster families have worked with the dogs. They are not only providing care but also a loving environment. Updates on the dogs have shown that they are gaining weight, growing hair, and are really falling into the good life.

Now, the adoption process has started and the first two doodles that are up for adoption are Willy and Marco!

In a Facebook post, the rescue let potential adopters know about the adoption process.

It is not a first come first serve process. Please read thru the listing and requirements on Petfinder. All questions will be answered thru Petfinder. The first step in our adoption process has always been an approved application.

The Petfinder pages went into more detail about the requirements for adopting willy and Marco.

A fenced in backyard is a requirement as well as a stellar vet, trainer and groomer reference. A home inspection is required as well as enrollment in a training course. Willy will need to be groomed periodically. If you feel you meet these requirements, please fill out an adoption application under forms at savedbygraceanimalrescue.net.

Click Here for More Info on Willy

Click Here for More Info on Marco

Saved by Grace is a very small private rescue also needs funds for food, medication, and other necessities to help care for these dogs. There are several ways you can donate. You can donate online thru Paypal or Facebook. Or send a check to:

Saved By Grace Animal Rescue

13996 East 1000th Ave

Newton, IL 62448

ORIGINAL STORY

31 Severely Neglected Dogs in Southern Illinois

Since I adopted my dog two years ago, I've followed the work that Saved by Grace Animal Rescue does on Facebook. They take in dogs and cats from animal control and place them in foster and forever homes.

Yesterday, I saw that they were assisting with the seizure of 31 severely neglected dogs in Jasper Co, IL.

The rescue posted this to Facebook:

"We were called to an emergent situation this week in Jasper County regarding an unlicensed puppy mill. Upon arriving, a deceased dog was discovered along with 15 other dogs in horrific shape. The Department of Ag was involved in removing them from the residence and into our rescue."

"Because we couldn’t handle the magnitude of this situation for many reasons, our friends at WILD Canine Rescue was gracious enough to come and help. We are asking for prayers and donations to help these dogs get back to good health."

- Saved by Grade Animal Rescue

In a later Facebook post, they gave this update about the dogs:

All 31 dogs are doing ok (16 more were found Monday). They are being groomed, vetted, and placed in foster homes as quickly as possible. 4 are still hospitalized. 1 tested positive for heartworms. Because this situation involves minors, information is limited. Be reassured there are no more dogs on the property.

- Saved by Grade Animal Rescue

Please Do Not Contact the Rescue at this Time

With most of these dogs being highly sought-after doodles and purebred dogs, the response has been overwhelming. The rescue went on to let people know that the dogs are NOT available at this time and have asked that people not contact them asking questions about particular dogs because taking care of all the animals is time-consuming and this takes time away from caring for them.

Fair Enough - But How Can I Help?

But if you are like me, you WANT to help. The very best thing you can do is to make a donation for care. These doggos are in bad shape and will all need veterinary care. This very small private rescue also needs funds for food, medication, and other necessities to help care for these dogs.

There are several ways you can donate. You can donate online thru Paypal or Facebook. Or send a check to:

Saved By Grace Animal Rescue

13996 East 1000th Ave

Newton, IL 62448

The rescue also encourages anyone who sees an animal being abused or neglected to call authorities.