You hear us talk a lot about 911 Gives Hope, and the great work this local nonprofit does for our community. But to really grasp how important it is, I wanted to share a very meaningful full-circle story from a local firefighter.

Fighting for a Cause

In 2016, Jon King entered the ring at Guns & Hoses 9 representing Team Hoses. Jon is Firefighter/First Responder with the Bellmont Volunteer Fire Department. During his match, there was no way that six years later his time in the ring would come full circle.

What is 911 Gives Hope?

911 Gives Hope is a non-profit corporation made up of Police Officers, Firefighters, and Paramedics dedicated to improving the lives of children and people with disabilities in the local community.

Here's Jon's Story in His Own Words

This is why I love doing local charities!!! This is our room!

In 2016, I boxed in the 911 Gives Hope Guns & Hoses charity event in Evansville Indiana for #TeamHoses . 911 Gives Hope has helped thousands by donating and raising money for families in need all across the tri state for many different reasons.

Six years later, my family now has to stay at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Newburgh Indiana since our baby Magnolia was born premature and is in the NICU. It's been a rough and long journey for our family and still has a ways to go.

My family would like to thank everyone who makes this possible through the charities, donations, volunteers who work for free etc. This takes the stress and burden off families going through situations. I believe I have now come almost come full circle with a charity and our family is very blessed and appreciate everything!

911 Gives Hope Guns & Hoses Boxing is April 9th at the Ford Center in Evansville Indiana. Get your tickets now, to help and support other families in need. Get your tickets at Ticketmaster or any Evansville Policeman or Firefighter will be glad to help you.

