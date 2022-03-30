Is This Friends Themed Airbnb ‘Experience’ In Chicago Worth $90?

Probably not.

But don't take my word for it. Let's look at the listing.

But first things first, did you know that Airbnb offers "Experiences" now?

Joe Dredge Airbnb.com loading...

From what I can tell these can be anything from guided tours, magic shows, art lessons, and even just some guy walking you down the street showing you where the good hot dog places are.

It's pretty wild, and I think I would to a taco version of that tour.

I checked, no taco tour but this lady will teach you how to make paella for $80 and it sounds awesome.

This brings us to the Friends Experience, or as it's titled on the website, The One w/ Fun & Games among Friends at Monica & Chandler's.

Clever.

It is run by a man named Brian, a man with a "teaching and public speaking background...I enjoy finding new ways to connect over common interests such as favorite television shows."

The experience is held in his apartment in Evanston "just steps from the purple line." It appears that an experience is held every Thursday and Friday MORNING from 10A - 1230P.

The description of the experience is so jam packed with references, I'm just going to post the whole thing here,

How you doin’?! Come dressed as your favorite character as your life becomes a sitcom for the morning. Immerse yourself in this alternate universe curated by teacher, public speaker and fanboy, Brian Michalski, in his Chicagoland home. Relax on the famous orange couch sipping endless mugs of coffee or tea (alcohol not provided/allowed). Don’t tell Joey as you snuggle with Hugsy during your favorite episode in the black leather recliner. Go on a selfie scavenger hunt as you seek out the most iconic items from the show. Brian also shares resources if you, too, would like to start your own collection of original replicas and show-inspired memorabilia. Pull up a mismatched chair as you decorate your own souvenir mug to take home. Get into a Gellar-like headspace as you also answer trivia questions based on the show, battle out a game of foosball and build a Giant Poking Device! Can you figure out which cookie is baked with Phoebe’s grandma’s “secret” recipe? You’ll even receive your own Crap Bag filled with goodies. Could I BE anymore excited to host you and your crew?! Act now, because this limited engagement runs through June of 2022. LOGISTICS Oh. My. God! I am only a three minute walk from the Dempster Purple Line stop! Assume it will be 10-15 minutes delayed. If you drive, street parking is available within a half block. Uber or Lyft is a great option too!

I liked Friends and am pretty sure I've seen every episode. I think I only understood a third of the references tucked into that essay.

So. It's 90 dollars. It takes place for 2.5 hours on a Thursday and Friday morning. But what does it look like? Take a gander.

attachment-FFriends1 loading...

You get to paint a coffee mug at his dining room table.

attachment-FFriends2 loading...

attachment-FFriends6 loading...

There a few pictures of them building this long stick. I don't know what that reference is. They look like they're enjoying themselves.

attachment-FFriends3 loading...

You can look into his hallway.

attachment-FFriends4 loading...

Possibly play Friends themed board games?

attachment-FFriends5 loading...

Highlight of the room is the foosball table. I can't tell if you have to pay to play it.

attachment-FFriends7 loading...

This is a "crap bag" another reference I do not get.

Will I be paying Brian $90 for this experience? Absolutely not. It looks like other people are and are having a blast doing it. Very happy for everyone involved.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go call that lady about paella.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.