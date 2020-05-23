‘Friends’ Cookbook Is Officially On The Way

Since my extreme social distancing quarantine began, I have had to actually cook at home. Don’t get me wrong, I HAVE cooked at home before, just not on a regular basis. I have had to find or even come up with different recipes. We get bored easy though, so I’m always looking for some thing different and easy. I think I may have found it.

While shopping on Amazon, which I am doing a lot of these days, I found a Friends cookbook. How did I miss this? I thought there was just talk of getting one together, but no, here it is right on Amazon. It turns out I didn’t really miss anything. its not available yet, but you an preorder NOW.



via GIPHY

Friends the Official Cookbook, written by Amanda Nicole Yee, will be released on September 22 and has over 70 recipes, and pics to go with them, that are all inspired by the characters and scenes from the show.

Amazon describes it like this, Complete with more than seventy recipes and beautiful full-color photography, this charming cookbook is both a helpful companion for home cooks and a fun homage to the show that’s always been there for you. via GIPHY According to people.com,

Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions and modifications to accommodate home cooks of all levels. Episodes of the show are also paired with each recipe so once you're ready to eat, you can watch the episode that matches the dish — like with Joey's favorite meatball sub. In "The One with The Ride-Along" Chandler, Ross and Joey are riding in a cop car when they think someone is shooting at them. Joey covers Ross, making Chandler jealous, but in reality, Joey was just trying to save his sub.

via GIPHY

I know it seems a little early to think about Christmas but if you order it now, you will have it just in time. And, when the Friends lover I your life is sad because they are sold out, like they will be, you can surprise someone with a copy you prefer months prior to the release. You will score major bonus points.



via GIPHY

The cookbook will be released on September 22, 2020, but you an pre-order NOW.