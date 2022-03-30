Here’s How You Can Watch The 27th Annual Indiana Celebration of Leadership Awards

Here&#8217;s How You Can Watch The 27th Annual Indiana Celebration of Leadership Awards

When it comes to our community, you can tell that we have a lot of people that care about each other. From the number of nonprofits assisting people everyday, to other organizations creating positive change, we have a lot to celebrate.

What is Leadership Everyone?

Engaging and inspiring diverse servant leaders to transform the community through vision, collaboration, volunteerism, engagement, and generosity.

Through our leadership experiences (Community Leadership Program, Celebration of Leadership, VOICE) we bring together an inclusive, diverse group of people who we train in servant leadership to use their strengths and passions to form collaborative community impact movements in order to make a change, solve problems or take advantage of the opportunities in our region.

Celebration of Leadership 2022

This is the 27th year for the awards, and the categories are packed with amazing and inspiring community members. Take a minute to look through the list of amazing people and organizations that have been nominated this year.

Of course, we could never talk (or write) about Leadership Everyone and NOT hear from the Leadership CEO Queen herself, Lynn Miller Pease, and Regional Retail Executive for the Indiana Region and City President for Fifth Third Bank, Neely Pierce, both joined us on the MY Morning Show to remind us about the awards and how important it is to recognize these amazing people

Live on WNIN on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 7 pm, plus a replay at 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022
On the Leadership Everyone Facebook page
On the Leadership Everyone YouTube channel

Get more information about Leadership Everyone: leaders@leadershipeveryone.org

