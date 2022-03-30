Here’s How You Can Watch The 27th Annual Indiana Celebration of Leadership Awards

When it comes to our community, you can tell that we have a lot of people that care about each other. From the number of nonprofits assisting people everyday, to other organizations creating positive change, we have a lot to celebrate.

Get our free mobile app

What is Leadership Everyone?

Engaging and inspiring diverse servant leaders to transform the community through vision, collaboration, volunteerism, engagement, and generosity. Through our leadership experiences (Community Leadership Program, Celebration of Leadership, VOICE) we bring together an inclusive, diverse group of people who we train in servant leadership to use their strengths and passions to form collaborative community impact movements in order to make a change, solve problems or take advantage of the opportunities in our region.

Leadership Everyone/Facebook Leadership Everyone/Facebook loading...

Celebration of Leadership 2022

This is the 27th year for the awards, and the categories are packed with amazing and inspiring community members. Take a minute to look through the list of amazing people and organizations that have been nominated this year.

Photo by Will Francis on Unsplash Photo by Will Francis on Unsplash loading...

Of course, we could never talk (or write) about Leadership Everyone and NOT hear from the Leadership CEO Queen herself, Lynn Miller Pease, and Regional Retail Executive for the Indiana Region and City President for Fifth Third Bank, Neely Pierce, both joined us on the MY Morning Show to remind us about the awards and how important it is to recognize these amazing people

Live on WNIN on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 7 pm, plus a replay at 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022

On the Leadership Everyone Facebook page

On the Leadership Everyone YouTube channel

Get more information about Leadership Everyone: leaders@leadershipeveryone.org

38 Celebrities Who Were Born in Indiana There are a bunch of famous folks that everyone knows were born in Indiana, but there are even more that you didn't know about. Most of this list is arranged in alphabetical order, except for the handful of celebrities born in our neck of the woods here in southern Indiana. I gotta give them a little preferential treatment.