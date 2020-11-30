There’s Still Time to Make Nominations for 2021 Celebration of Leadership

Leadership Everyone is already hard at work, looking ahead to 2021 and planning the next Celebration of Leadership. While they are doing that, they need you to do your part and submit nominations for the 2021 celebration.

If you've made nominations in the past, then I'm going to assume that you already know what's up and how things work, so I reckon it'd be okay if you stopped reading here. If you've never done this before, though, I'd strongly recommend you keep reading, and if you've always wanted to be nominated for the Celebration of Leadership, then you absolutely have to keep reading. Here's what you need to know in regards to how to nominate and who to nominate.

According to Leadership Everyone, nominations can be made in three different divisions - Individual, Business/Organization, or Project/Program. And within those divisions are five different categories - Arts; Community & Neighborhood; Education; Government, Public Service, & Environment; and Health & Social Services. Here's a really important point to remember - you are absolutely allowed to nominate yourself or your organization!

Now, I realize that seems like a lot of information to consider/remember when thinking about your nominations, but don't worry, it's laid out for you in a very easy-to-follow nomination form - you just choose the division and category, and fill in the rest of the information including why your are nominating that person/group/project.

Certainly you can think of someone that deserves to be nominated, right? So many groups do amazing things in our community - it seems like it would be easy to come up with several worthy candidates. So, get to it...the deadline for nominations is Friday, December 18th. At this time, we do not have any information about the actual 2021 Celebration of Leadership event, but I promise we'll let you know as soon as we do.

If you have a few minutes, listen to this interview with Lynn Miller Pease from Leadership Everyone, recorded last year at this time, about the 2020 Celebration of Leadership and the nomination process.