Camping season is upon us and if you plan on spending a lot of time at campgrounds this summer, there's a way you can do it for free!

My mom's dream after retirement is to travel around several campgrounds around the country. I know so many people who love going camping and will go all throughout the summer and fall. Some people even stay at campgrounds for extended periods of time. If you're like my mom or one of those other people who enjoy camping, you can save yourself some money and go camping for free.

How To Go Camping For Free In Indiana

If the idea of going camping for free is appealing to you, you can become a campground host in Indiana. Indiana State Parks is campground hosts in several locations. According to a recent Facebook post from Indiana State Parks:

Our hosts volunteer at least 20 hours a week of service in exchange for a free designated campsite. Volunteer service ranges from mowing to monitoring comfort stations to greeting campers and nature center visitors and more; duties depend on the location.

Where Can You Become A Campground Host In Indiana?

To serve as a campground host, you will need to contact the property to check on the status of its host program. You will want to do this by early summer, most host schedules are full but waiting lists are available. As far as where you can be a campground host in Indiana, there are several options with all Indiana State Parks including:

Brown County State Park

Clark State Forest

Falls of the Ohio State Park

Hardy Lake

Harmonie State Park

Indiana Dunes State Park

Lincoln State Park

Monroe Lake

Patoka Lake

Shakamak State Park

And more

Duties as a campground host vary from park to park. You can learn more about these parks, duties, and how you can apply to become a campground host by clicking here.

Five Things You Need To Get Before Your Next Camping Trip These five things will make your camping life easier and more enjoyable.

How To Change The Color Of Your Campfire You can change the color of your campground by adding simple ingredients that you have at home. Each ingredient you sprinkle into the fire has a different effect.