Here’s How You Can Go Camping For Free In Indiana
Camping season is upon us and if you plan on spending a lot of time at campgrounds this summer, there's a way you can do it for free!
My mom's dream after retirement is to travel around several campgrounds around the country. I know so many people who love going camping and will go all throughout the summer and fall. Some people even stay at campgrounds for extended periods of time. If you're like my mom or one of those other people who enjoy camping, you can save yourself some money and go camping for free.
How To Go Camping For Free In Indiana
If the idea of going camping for free is appealing to you, you can become a campground host in Indiana. Indiana State Parks is campground hosts in several locations. According to a recent Facebook post from Indiana State Parks:
Our hosts volunteer at least 20 hours a week of service in exchange for a free designated campsite. Volunteer service ranges from mowing to monitoring comfort stations to greeting campers and nature center visitors and more; duties depend on the location.
Where Can You Become A Campground Host In Indiana?
To serve as a campground host, you will need to contact the property to check on the status of its host program. You will want to do this by early summer, most host schedules are full but waiting lists are available. As far as where you can be a campground host in Indiana, there are several options with all Indiana State Parks including:
- Brown County State Park
- Clark State Forest
- Falls of the Ohio State Park
- Hardy Lake
- Harmonie State Park
- Indiana Dunes State Park
- Lincoln State Park
- Monroe Lake
- Patoka Lake
- Shakamak State Park
- And more
Duties as a campground host vary from park to park. You can learn more about these parks, duties, and how you can apply to become a campground host by clicking here.