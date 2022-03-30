Problem with Spiders In Your House? Here Are 25 Ways To Get Rid of Them

When it comes to spiders, I am not a fan. I really don't know too many people who are a fan of the creep, fury arachnids.

But, they are everywhere. It seems like, even if your house is sealed up tight, they still somehow get inside.

What time of year do spiders come show up in your house?

According to USA Today,

Autumn is a time when the leaves fall and temperatures drop, but it's also when most spiders begin to mate. And even though you're bound to see spiders in your home throughout the year, the chances of seeing one sprint around the house heighten in the fall, because it's likely the spiders are looking for partners.

As you can see, anytime of year is a time for spiders. It's all abut the mating, but those eggs hatch and then even spiders are in your house.

Where do spiders hide?

Cobwebs are an obvious place. They are fairly easy to see. But, where are the places where they suddenly surprise you? Faunafacts.com explains it like this,

Spiders hide in quiet and hidden spaces of your bedroom, living room, behind furniture, under beds, and in hidden corners. They prefer to hide in spots where they have ample food and water to survive, but they might set up their hiding spots near the place where they can access food from.

So, if you see spiders in your house, the question is, how do you get rid of them?

Homemade concoction guaranteed to get rid of spiders.

Not sure how the guarantee works. LOL But, let me know if it really works.

