Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt Coming To Boonville, Indiana

Your family will have the opportunity to take part in a very unique Easter Egg Hunt happening in Boonville.

What would Easter be without an Easter Egg Hunt? It's the thing that kids look forward to the most on Easter. Over the years, many organizations in the Evansville area have hosted Easter Egg Hunt events. Some are more creative and unique than others. In 2022, one organization will be hosting a pretty interesting Easter Egg Hunt that kids of all ages will want to participate in.

Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt

Bethany G.B. Church in Boonville, Indiana will be hosting a fun and unique glow-in-the-dark Easter Egg Hunt for families to attend.

The glow-in-the-dark Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 9th, and will begin at dark. This event is open to all ages and is completely free to attend. All you will need to bring with you will be a flashlight and basket/bag for your eggs. Church doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and they will be serving up hot dogs and chips.



This fun take on the Easter Egg Hunt will add a little extra excitement to hunting down the eggs. There will be several hunts going on for kids in different age brackets. There will even be a special Easter Egg Hunt for adults too! A representative of the church tells me that there will be around 200 prizes given out at the Easter Egg Hunt!

Of course, this isn't the only Easter Egg Hunt happening in Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky. We have a full list of Easter Egg Hunts going on in the Evansville area that you can take part in by clicking here.

