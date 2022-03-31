Loud Boom Heard Over South Central Indiana – Here’s What We Know

Looking up at the clouds and stars is on of my favorite things to do. Even storm clouds fascinate me. Starry nights are the best. But, when the skies reveal a loud boom, not so much. I'll stay inside, thank you.

On Wednesday afternoon, around 1pm, those in south-central Indiana might have heard a very loud boom.

The American Meteor Society confirmed to WISH-TV, two reports, from Bloomington, IN, to Columbus, IN, of a fireball accompanied by the sound of an explosion.

What is a fireball?

The American Meteor Society describes a fireball like this,

A fireball is a bright meteor. It’s generally brighter than the planet Venus if seen in morning or evening skies. The organization has not confirmed what type of fireball it was and says it still needs more reports to calculate an accurate trajectory.

Listen to the boom, HERE.

What is a meteor?

A meteor is a streak of light in the sky caused by a meteoroid crashing through Earth's atmosphere. Meteoroids are lumps of rock or iron that orbit the sun. Most meteoroids are small fragments of rock created by asteroid collisions. Comets also create meteoroids as they orbit the sun and shed dust and debris.

Are meteors dangerous?

Meteors look incredibly intimidating, but should we be concerned when we see one in the sky? According to actionnews5.com,

Meteors frequently make their way through Earth's atmosphere, but they rarely cause any issues or harm for humans. A meteor is defined as a space rock that travels through Earth's atmosphere. As it barrels towards Earth's surface, it becomes extremely hot due to the friction with the air.

