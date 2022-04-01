The year 2022 got off to a bad start when beloved actress Betty White passed away right before her 100th birthday. A realty company just listed her California home and we took a look inside.

A PLACE TO CALL HOME

Betty and her late husband, Allen Ludden, bought the land the home sits on in the late 70s. They finished building it a few years later and it has been a part of their lives ever since. It's located in Carmel, California, and overlooks Riberia Beach.

HOME FOR SALE

Betty's home is listed by Sotheby's International Realty. Here is how the listing describes the property;

Situated on sought-after Ribera Road, this mid-century masterpiece displays panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room, thanks to the genius of architect Richard Hicks. Infused with an effervescent energy, this three-story manor offers a parade of serene moments from outdoor decks, discrete spaces lush with blooms, and through generous windows that showcase the majesty of land meeting sea. Step through the back gate to put your toes in the sand, or choose from an assortment of walking trails throughout the elegantly understated Carmel Meadows neighborhood. Here, paradise is yours.

TAKE A LOOK AROUND

So many folks asked Betty what the secret to living a long life was and this is what she said;

A front view of the home. The landscaping is so beautiful and classy.

Imagine sitting back to enjoy a good book with this view.

Prop your feet up by the fire and watch the waves roll in.

Seriously could this panorama be any better?!

I think I'd ever single meal at that table just to look out those windows.

What about opening the windows and listening to the waves or waking up as the curtains are drawn back.

Your hand could touch the very same handrail as Betty did if you bought the house.

Morning coffee on the deck would have a whole new meaning.

This is so beautiful.

A walkway to heaven.

I wonder if her neighbors knew they lived next to an Angel!?

