Owensboro Junior League Raises Over $5000 For New Women & Children’s Homeless Shelter

The Junior League of Owensboro recently hosted their Little Black Dress fundraiser and this year the funds will help open a new Women & Children's Shelter in Kentucky.

WHAT IS THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF OWENSBORO?

The Junior League of Owensboro challenges women to greatness through volunteering, friendship, and commitment to improving our Owensboro-Daviess County community.

They are constantly helping other women in the community and we are grateful for their leadership.

One of the ways they help the community is through a fundraiser called The Little Black Dress Initiative and this year they chose My Sister's Keeper to be the recipient.

THE LITTLE BLACK DRESS INITIATIVE

Together with the Junior League of Owensboro members, My Sister's Keeper Board Members, and community advocates, wore the same black dress or (PIN) all day for five straight days—to work, to the store, to meetings, everywhere—to symbolize the limitations to freedoms and opportunities afforded to homeless women and children.

Get our free mobile app

Here's an example of one of the social media posts;

MARY HIGGINBOTHAM MARY HIGGINBOTHAM loading...

I am wearing a simple black outfit each day this week to support Junior League of Owensboro Little Black Dress Initiative and raise funds for My Sister’s Keeper Women and Childrens shelter! Donate today to help fund this amazing cause in our local community.

We took to social media to advocate and create awareness so that others could be educated more on homelessness. Most importantly they helped to open eyes right here in the Tri-State to the fact that there really are women and children without a safe place to lay their heads at night.

COMING FULL CIRCLE

Angel here and a lot of you know I was a single mother for a period of time when my older boys were little. When my son, Parker, was born I didn't have a lot and The Junior League Women provided a beautiful layette to me in my time of need. I never forgot their kindness. When I finally go on my feet a bit and I wanted to know more about the league and joined. I was a part of the league for many years. Fast forward to now and here these amazing women are again helping to make an amazing dream come to fruition with their hard work and dedication to the community of Owensboro.

MOLLY HAGAN MOLLY HAGAN loading...

My Sister's Keeper is so grateful to have been chosen this year as the LBD recipient and we look forward to watching JLO and all their endeavors in Owensboro.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER & FOLLOW THEM ON FACEBOOK HERE

Rockport Christian Resource Center Thrift Shop Rockport Christian Resource Center strives to work together with the community to provide programs and resources that lead to self-sufficiency.