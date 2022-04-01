Help Lift Noah Up! Poker Run Planned to Help the Smith Family

A poker run is being planned to help provide a handicap-accessible van for the Smith family to help Noah Smith, a Chandler, Indiana boy who's in a wheelchair. Noah was born blind, deaf, can't walk, and has other health issues. We can help change his life and the lives of the Smith family. Here's how to be part of the Soldiers For Christ M/M Chapter K Poker Run.

Smith Family

The Smith family needs a wheelchair-accessible van for their son. I had a chance to speak with Tammy and they had no idea what it would take to get a perfect vehicle to fit Noah's needs. It was overwhelming until the team with Soldiers For Christ stepped in to help.

Poker Run for the Smith Family

Come out to Ollie's in Owensboro Saturday, April 9th, 2022 for a Poker Run. Registration begins at 9:00 AM with kickstands up at 11 AM. It's a $15 donation for a single rider and $20 if riding with a passenger. Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam will be the finish line. They're working on an auction and other surprises! Funds raised during the Poker Run will go toward the purchase of a handicap-accessible van. For more information, you can call Soldiers For Christ at (270) 589-1856.