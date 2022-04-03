Illinois Driver Deals With Animals Blocking Road In Hilarious Way

I witnessed how a driver in Illinois dealt with some wild animals blocking the road and I thought it was hilarious but I don't think it was meant to be.

sophia-simoes-YK1O6k2TGSU-unsplash sophia-simoes-YK1O6k2TGSU-unsplash loading...

Wild Animals Are Getting Braver

Is it just me or are wild animals getting braver? Lately, I've been seeing a lot more. In fact, the other day I got home from work and there was a coyote in my driveway.

Tribune News Service, Getty Images Tribune News Service, Getty Images loading...

Wild Animals Blocking The Road Way Is A Big Issue

I would be very surprised if you have never experienced a traffic jam caused by a wild animal. Here in Rockford, it has happened to me many times, especially with geese and turkeys. They act like that own the place and take their sweet time moving along. It gets really frustrating but I'm an animal lover so I don't want them to get hurt.

ThisIsButter via LiveLeak ThisIsButter via LiveLeak loading...

Hilarious New Way To Get Wild Animals To Stop Blocking The Street

I'm excited because we got a little taste of some nice spring weather so that means more is coming soon. I enjoy spending time outside and taking walks in my neighborhood. Not only for the exercise and fresh air, but I always experience some interesting things

agustin-lautaro-UVQmnA46MqI-unsplash Agustin-lautaro-UVQmnA46MqI-Unsplash loading...

Here's the latest. I was taking my garbage out the other day and I heard some loud crazy honking. It definitely caught my attention. A couple of houses down, there was a car stopped in the middle of the street. There were a couple of squirrels blocking their way.

Squirrel loading...

In an attempt to scare the squirrels out of the way, the driver started the mad honking. Of course, it didn't phase the animals at all. They just stared the car down like a prizefighter. I burst into laughter. I don't think it was meant to be funny but I sure thought it was. There was no way the squirrels were intimidated by that car. Nice try but epic fail.

An irritated young man driving a vehicle is expressing his road rage. arenacreative loading...

Next time you are blocked by wild animals on the road, don't even bother honking your horn because it doesn't work and you'll look like a crazy road rager.

joshua-j-cotten-1wN0Q4sC8I8-unsplash joshua-j-cotten-1wN0Q4sC8I8-unsplash loading...

