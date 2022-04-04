Bubba 33’s Evansville Location Announces Grand Opening Date

Roughly six months after the Logan's Roadhouse location at the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road was demolished, and just days after another national franchise announced they'll be opening their Newburgh location later this week, Bubba's 33 has announced they'll be opening their doors to Evansville diners later this month.

When Will Bubba's 33 Open in Evansville?

Bubba's 33 is owned and operated by Texas Roadhouse, which of course has a location just east of the busy intersection of the Lloyd and Burkhardt where Bubba's now sits. The sports bar-style chain is named after Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor's nickname and 1933, the year prohibition ended, according to Forbes

The Evansville location posted on its Facebook page Saturday morning that its grand opening day is set for Monday, April 18th at 4:00 PM.

The location will serve dinner only until Monday, June 20th when they open daily for lunch as well.

What Does Bubba's Serve?

Honestly, a look through their menu shows they do a little bit of everything however, they specialize in pizza, hamburgers, and wings. Here's what they have to say when it comes to how they prepare their dishes via their website,

We make everything in-house from scratch, right down to the sauces on our wings and dressings on our salads. No kidding. Our patties are cooked medium well and served hot and juicy on a toasted bun. We went to school to learn how to build the perfect pizza. (And we have the certificate to prove it.) Even our ribeyes are a rare find: hand-cut, marinated, seasoned, seared and char-grilled to perfection.

Does Bubba's Serve Alcohol?

Yes. The restaurant has a full bar that serves domestic, import, and craft beers, as well as wine, margaritas, and cocktails.

Are Kids Allowed at Bubba's?

Yes. Despite the sports bar atmosphere, the restaurant does allow children everywhere except the bar area.

Take a look at their menu below and get ready to try all they have to offer when they open up later this month.

[Source: Bubba's 33 (Evansville, IN) on Facebook]

