Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt Needs Your Best Indiana Photos for New Project
As I was scrolling through Facebook, I saw the word Indiana mentioned in a post from Joseph Gorden-Levitt. Yes, the actor who has won twenty-four awards for his amazing career, and seventy-two nominations, posted a challenge for Hoosiers.
Find a Photo Taken in Indiana
The challenge seems simple. Our new BFF, Joseph Gorden-Levitt asked us to find a photo on our camera roll that was taken in Indiana. I saw my friend Ashley do this, so of course, I added my sunset photo.
Post it Where?
I'm not usually one to read the fine print until I've already done something. It's ok though, only 3,000 other people basically didn't follow directions either. J.G.L. (We are on an initial basis since we are BFFs) Specifically asked for us to post our Indiana photos on a specific site. I just tossed mine into the comments and hoped to get a heart.
Post it here: https://bit.ly/2ZfZ9Uw
So, where exactly is HERE - And why does Joseph Gordon-Levitt want our Indiana photos? I put on my detective hat and followed the link.
HitRecord.Org
This site is where creative people come together and collaborate on special projects. Say you are an artist and you want to share what you are working on, when you Contribute on HitRecord, other artists can work on it with you, and make it even better.
On HITRECORD, people don’t just post their own stuff -- we make things together. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, whether you’re into writing, film, music, or any other kind of art, you’ll find our community a welcoming and positive place to be your creative self.
Endless Possibilities
Now that I understand what HitRecord is all about, I am definitely going to use it as a creative outlet! You can search hashtags for the content you want to find and follow. Plus, there are mini-workshops that help you develop your creative skills.
- Writing
- Voice acting
- Photography
- Video Editing
- Graphic design
I signed up and my username is LibertyOnAir if you want to collaborate!