As I was scrolling through Facebook, I saw the word Indiana mentioned in a post from Joseph Gorden-Levitt. Yes, the actor who has won twenty-four awards for his amazing career, and seventy-two nominations, posted a challenge for Hoosiers.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Karen Green on Unsplash Photo by Karen Green on Unsplash loading...

Find a Photo Taken in Indiana

The challenge seems simple. Our new BFF, Joseph Gorden-Levitt asked us to find a photo on our camera roll that was taken in Indiana. I saw my friend Ashley do this, so of course, I added my sunset photo.

Liberty DeWig / Ashley M. Liberty DeWig / Ashley M. loading...

Post it Where?

I'm not usually one to read the fine print until I've already done something. It's ok though, only 3,000 other people basically didn't follow directions either. J.G.L. (We are on an initial basis since we are BFFs) Specifically asked for us to post our Indiana photos on a specific site. I just tossed mine into the comments and hoped to get a heart.

Taken one morning in Columbus, Indiana. Robert N Stewart brideg on Second Street as you come into Columbus. Photo by Ginger Jordan on Unsplash Taken one morning in Columbus, Indiana. Robert N Stewart bridge on Second Street as you come into Columbus.

Photo by Ginger Jordan on Unsplash loading...

Post it here: https://bit.ly/2ZfZ9Uw

So, where exactly is HERE - And why does Joseph Gordon-Levitt want our Indiana photos? I put on my detective hat and followed the link.

HitRecord.Org

This site is where creative people come together and collaborate on special projects. Say you are an artist and you want to share what you are working on, when you Contribute on HitRecord, other artists can work on it with you, and make it even better.

On HITRECORD, people don’t just post their own stuff -- we make things together. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, whether you’re into writing, film, music, or any other kind of art, you’ll find our community a welcoming and positive place to be your creative self.

Wellfield Botanic Garden in Elkhart Indiana Photo by Karen Dobberstein on Unsplash Wellfield Botanic Garden in Elkhart Indiana

Photo by Karen Dobberstein on Unsplash loading...

Endless Possibilities

Now that I understand what HitRecord is all about, I am definitely going to use it as a creative outlet! You can search hashtags for the content you want to find and follow. Plus, there are mini-workshops that help you develop your creative skills.

Writing

Voice acting

Photography

Video Editing

Graphic design

I signed up and my username is LibertyOnAir if you want to collaborate!

See over 400 amazing photos of Indiana HERE.

Then & Now - Evansville's Washington Square Mall Through the Years Evansville is home to a lot of unique buildings including the first enclosed retail shopping center in Indiana. Yes, our very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s. Enjoy this walk down memory lane I've put together, and maybe someday there will be new life inside 5011 Washington Ave.