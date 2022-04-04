Kentucky Mentor Program Helping At Risk Youth Dress For Success & You Can Too

Everyone deserves to look and feel their best. Breaking The Cycle Mentor Program here in Owensboro is making sure our youth have this exact opportunity and you can help.

WHAT IS BREAKING THE CYCLE MENTOR PROGRAM?

The mission of this program is to help at-risk youth by providing them with the resources they need to be successful in life. The program began in 2020 and has been growing since through the hard work and dedication of the founding members and the community.

These are just a few of the activities they offer:

1on1 mentorship

College visits

Job searches

Job shadowing

Confidence Building workshops

They often make use of Dugan Best Recreation Center in Owensboro as a meeting place. This building is an excellent resource for our community.

The leaders make sure and plan activities that focus on hot button topics among our youth.

The goal is to ensure the youth in our community make better choices and do not engage in activities that could cost them their freedom or even worse their life.

HOW YOU CAN HELP "DRESS FOR SUCCESS"

Their motto: When you look good, You feel good, You perform Good.

Dressing up does something for your confidence. Putting on a nice dress or suit can literally change your whole attitude.

The global non-profit Dress For Success was actually founded in 1997 for women and this is its mission;

To provide professional attire for low-income women, to help support their job-search and interview process.

Breaking The Cycle wants to provide clothing items for both the young men and women in the program and here's why

The generous donation of clothing will be used for our annual end of semester career bash May 17th where all of the children that we serve within our mentor program, Will have the opportunity to DRESS FOR SUCCESS.

At our annual career bash, our mentees have the opportunity to dress with professional business attire according to the profession THEY CHOOSE to pursue one day.

We will have over 10 professional business representatives present to share their story and their profession with our wonderful group of kids.

All clothing can be dropped off on Tuesdays in April from 5 pm-6 pm at Dugan Best Recreation Center in Owensboro.

DO'S & DON'TS OF DONATING

DO

Bring items on hangers

Make sure all items have been washed and cleaned

Bring items that are appropriate for a job interview

DON'T

Bring items that are ripped or torn.

Bring dirty clothing or shoes

Bring items in garbage bags

Bring out of date styles

MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN OUR COMMUNITY

Angel here and I have watched the founders of this organization come alongside our youth and lift them up and encourage them to be better. It's amazing what the ideas of a few can accomplish. With the help of our community we can do even more. This program is taking at-risk youth and showing them they have bigger, better, smarter choices to make in life.

Let's help them out!

If you can't get to the donation drop-off on Tuesdays please feel free to drop items to the WBKR station at 3301 Frederica Street during business hours Monday-Friday.

