As a teenager, my first job was working at Dairy Queen. Believe it, or not, that was before Dairy Queen Cakes or Blizzards. I'm not sure how we survived or what we even ordered. I thought it was amazing to dip my cone in strawberry or peanut butter crunch coating. I had no idea just how deliciously amazing the future would be.

Since my days at the DQ, I've visited there quite frequently. Between my kids and my granddaughter, it's been ice cream cravings galore. Ok, I'll admit it, I love Dairy Queen ice cream, too.

If my sweet tooth won't be quiet, I'll take it through the drive-thru and get a Blizzard. My favorite is the Oreo Blizzard. But, all Blizzards are amazing.

When it comes to my birthday cake requests or getting cakes for other people, Dairy Queen is my choice. Again, my favorite is the Oreo blizzard cake. There is nothing like an ice cream cake. So, good.

Many times I have wished there was a way to get a personal ice cream cake. You know, like the personal pan pizzas.

Guess what? There is a way to get a personal-sized Dairy Queen ice cream cake and here's how to do it.

All you have to do is pull up to the drive-thru and ask for a CUPCAKE.

It's just that simple.

Now, the one thing to keep in mind is that you won't be able to order specific toppings or a blizzard-flavored cake. You will get a personal ice cream cake that reflects what they are serving for the current season. with the season's flavors.

It depends on when you order it. You might get a different colored icing and sprinkles from one day to the next or it could change weekly or monthly.

Even though the icing and sprinkles will change up, your personal-size cupcake will always be a chocolate cupcake, with chocolate fudge, and a crunchy chocolate center surrounded by the Dairy Queen vanilla and soft chocolate serve. Just like the big cakes.

You're welcome and enjoy. -Leslie

