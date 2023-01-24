There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location on 18th and Triplett Streets in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.

Barbie Korfhage of Owensboro was nearby as well. Barbie is an independent driver (think Lyft, but not). She couldn't sleep last night and was out giving rides when she happened across the scene. She captured some photos of the structure fire and the efforts to extinguish it.

Barbie Korfhage Barbie Korfhage loading...

Barbie Korfhage Barbie Korfhage loading...

Barbie Korfhage Barbie Korfhage loading...

Barbie shared, "RIP 18th Street Burger King." As you can see from her photos, the Owensboro Police Department, AMR and OMU were there to assist with the blaze.

According to OFD, the "Incident Commander directed two aerial devices set up at opposite corners to drown visible flames from above while crews on the ground stretched hose to knock down what could be accessed from multiple sides.

As of this morning, the fire remains under investigation.