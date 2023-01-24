Thursday, January 19, 2023, is a date that Evansville will remember forever, especially those who were at the West Side Walmart during the active shooter incident.

Four-Minute Response

From the time that police were dispatched to the time the first officers arrived, only four minutes went by. The shooter was incapacitated only eight minutes later. A lot can happen in a few minutes when someone plans to shoot former co-workers. I am so thankful for the Walmart employee that gave an excellent description to dispatch, the dispatchers for staying calm and keeping track of every detail of the incident, and for Heather the Hero for helping the shooting victim.

Everyone fled the breakroom, however, the victim was still wounded inside the breakroom. Heather, went back inside the breakroom to render aid to the victim and helped her into an adjacent room. Mosley turned around and walked back inside the store and walked back toward the breakroom area. It appeared that he was looking for the female victim but did not find her.

Long Road to Recovery

The West Side Walmart is scheduled to resume regular business hours Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Team members from other Walmart stores have been working very hard to replace damaged items, and to make the store look a bit different. There were about 40 employees in the store at the time of the incident. Walmart is offering them resources through its Employee Assistance Program.

Miracle for Amber

I just cannot imagine how terrifying this is for Amber Cook. She was shot by the offender. This was not a random shooting, certain people were targets and Amber was one of them. He was certainly aiming to kill. Amber was shot in her face. She has had two surgeries and there are many more in her future. Her mom says she needs plenty of prayers. Amber has lost her right eye. Can you even imagine that? She will look completely different after all of her surgeries.

As Amber recovers, the bills are stacking up. She still has monthly bills like rent and utilities. Her mom has a GoFundMe account set up to help with those expenses.

