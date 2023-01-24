Gun Shows & Sportsman Expos Happening Around Kentucky in Spring 2023
For collectors, hunting enthusiasts, and second amendment supporters spring is a big time of year for gun shows around the state. Whether you are in search of hard-to-find collector's items or require new hunting equipment, there is sure to be plenty to take in during any of these various shows that will be held around the Bluegrass.
Cave City Gun & Knife Show
- When: February 11th- 12th and March 25th- 26th
- Hours: Saturday 9- 5 pm Sunday 9- 3 pm
- Cost: $5.00 children 12 and under are free with an adult
- Where: Cave City Convention Center (502 Mammoth Cave St. Cave City, KY. 42127)
- Here is the website for this event-
- https://midwestoutdoors.com/event/cave-city-gun-knife-show-2/2023-03-25/
RK Shows- Brandenburg, KY.
- When: April 1st- 2nd 2023
- Hours: Saturday 9- 5 pm Sunday 10- 4 pm
- Cost: $6.50- $12.50
- Where: Meade County Farm Bureau (874 Hillcrest Dr. Brandenburg, KY. 40108)
- Safety is a top priority so expect security to be present and for there to be checkpoints at various locations throughout the event. VIP tickets can be purchased here-
- https://rkshows.com/event/brandenburg-ky-gun-show/
Gun & Preparedness Sportsman Expo
- When: March 25th- 26th
- Hours: Saturday: 8:30- 5 pm Sunday: 9- 3 pm
- Cost: $10.00 general admission children 12 and under are free
- Where: Knott County Sportsplex (450 Kenny Champion Loop Leburn, KY 41831)
- This event will have over 600 tables and include outdoor vendors. All federal and state gun laws are to be followed during this show event. For vendor information please visit the website-
- https://gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/kentucky-sportsman-show/
Cadiz Gun Show 2023
- When: April 29th- 30th 2023
- Hours: Saturday: 9 - 5 pm Sunday: 10 - 4 pm
- Cost: General: $10.00 Children $4.00
- Where: Trigg County Convention Center (303 Complex Rd. Cadiz, KY 4221)
- For more information on this event and to purchase tickets visit the website here-
- https://gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/cadiz-gun-show/
Paducah, Kentucky Gun Show
- When: May 6th-7th
- Hours: Saturday 9- 5 pm Sunday 10- 4 pm
- Cost: $6.50- $12.50
- Where: Trader’s Mall (6900 Benton Rd. Paducah, KY. 42003)
- VIP tickets can be purchased online by visiting this website-
- https://rkshows.com/event/paducah-ky-gun-show-6/
Shepherdsville Gun & Knife Show
- When: April 22nd, 2023
- Hours: Saturday: 9- 4 pm
- Cost: $10.00 for general admission, children 12 and under are free.
- Where: Paroquet Springs Conference Center (395 Paroquet Springs Dr. Shepherdsville, KY 40165)
- No loaded weapons will be allowed on the premises and all firearms must be zip tied. for more information on this event, visit this website-
- https://gunshowtrader.com/gun-shows/sheperdsville-gun-knife-show/
