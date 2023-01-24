Gun Shows & Sportsman Expos Happening Around Kentucky in Spring 2023

If you've ever heard the story about Noah's Ark or read the book of Genesis, you probably wondered how Noah could fit all of the animals on the ark? Or, better yet, how did he feed and care for all of them?





The massive seven-story timber ark replica is full of amazing exhibits aimed at not only wowing its visitors but also serving as an educational experience that may answer questions surrounding the story of Noah's ark and the Flood. Visitors may even leave feeling inspired or thinking differently about this well-known Biblical account.



