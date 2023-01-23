Illinois Car Thieves Steal Funeral Van With Corpse in the Back

Rockford Police are investigating a grand theft auto that involved a funeral home van that was stolen with a body still inside of it on Saturday (1/21).

According to the social media post on Sunday afternoon (1/22) from the Rockford Police Department, the van was apparently stolen on Saturday from "a local funeral home" and in the vehicle was a deceased male.

The supect(s) immediately fled the area in the stolen funeral home van according to @RockfordPD on Twitter which was later discovered somewhere in Chicago.

An investigation into the vehicle theft is ongoing and more information will be coming later, according to the post on Twitter.

It's not clear if the deceased adult male was still inside the van when it was discovered in Chicago after being stolen.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

